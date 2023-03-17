Re: “How many bicyclists wear helmets after King County law was dropped” [March 6, Local News]:

The article about Public Health — Seattle & King County’s study finding that helmet use remains high after repeal of the bicycle helmet law failed to examine severe injuries and impact on minority communities.

The Metropolitan King County Council refused to examine how bike helmet enforcement policies could stop discriminatory enforcement and protect the brains of bicyclists.

By examining helmet use overall, we aren’t focusing on people of color or houseless individuals, the groups repealing the law were meant to protect. Why are we looking at helmet use and not injury rates or minority usage? Teenage helmet use is now only 72% and will decline as they reach adulthood.

Surgeons and physicians from Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington informed the King County Board of Health that helmets save more lives when helmet laws are in place and enforced. Testimony from brain-injured victims was brazenly ignored. Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles advocated studying enforcement problems, but the board’s chair, Councilmember Joe McDermott, refused.

As an attorney representing victims of preventable brain injuries for decades, it wasn’t until Washington passed the nation’s first concussion-prevention law (Zackery Lystedt Law) that we began to prevent preventable brain injuries and save lives. Shame on McDermott and Council members.

Richard H. Adler, past president, Brain Injury Alliance-Washington