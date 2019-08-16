Re: “Durkan seeks to tax home heating oil to help climate”:

I converted from heating oil to natural gas 10 years ago. It was a good change — cleaner, less expensive and certainly less polluting. I was fortunate and could afford to make the conversion.

Heating oil trucks still deliver in my single-family neighborhood. They deliver to the relatively few older homes that have not been upgraded or knocked down and replaced. I would guess the owners of these homes have not converted to natural gas because they can’t afford to and/or will age out of their homes in the near future.

The heating-oil tax will amount to a burden on a vulnerable population. This source of environmental pollution will resolve itself without city interference within the next few years as the homes change ownership. In the meantime, let the current owners live in peace. There are plenty of other issues for the mayor to address.

Douglas Pratt, Seattle