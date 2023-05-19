Re: “Spring heat wave registers 2nd-straight record hot day” [May 13, A1]:

Please report on global warming as the crisis that it is. This front-page article had photos of people playing volleyball and paddleboarding on Lake Union. Our path to extinction is so much fun!

“The high temperatures are unusual for Seattle in general, but especially this early in the spring … The average temperature for Seattle in May is 66.” What was “unusual” is no longer. Every summer will be hotter than the one before.

The article explained how Seattleites took advantage of the summerlike weather and ended with concern over the negative effects of the hot weather on people’s health. But where is the news connecting this to record-breaking heat waves in Europe and Asia? Where is the connection to more than 20 million people in the Northwestern United States and Canada under heat alerts? Heat waves like this are breaking temperature records all around the world. Heat waves like this instill terror in me because I follow the science. I see the uninhabitable world we’re headed for.

Please warn readers of the danger instead of presenting it as an opportunity to play on the beach.

Andrea O’Ferrall, Seattle, Extinction Rebellion Seattle