Re: “Pacific Northwest’s record-smashing heat wave primes wildfire, buckles roads; health toll not yet known” [June 28, Local News]:

As we recover from the record-shattering heat wave that broiled the Pacific Northwest, there is increased urgency to convince political leaders to finally enact effective climate policies. At the very least, we could stop giving billions of dollars to the companies that have created the problem in the first place.

It’s hard to imagine anyone arguing that fossil-fuel companies should keep receiving $15 billion in government handouts every year. While the long and messy political battle over creating a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a climate-focused reconciliation package moves forward, cutting off corporate handouts to the dirty-energy industry is a no-brainer.

In 2012, Rep. Suzan DelBene declared, “It’s time we stopped subsidizing oil companies with public tax dollars.” That is more true than ever, and we need her to join the fight to finally get rid of fossil fuel subsidies once and for all.

Thomas Meyer, Seattle, organizer, Food & Water Watch