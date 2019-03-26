Re: “Debt collectors, able to ‘sue, sue sue,’ can squeeze consumers for more cash”:
Reporter Mike Baker’s moving article clearly shows us the need to reform the debt-collection business so that people are not forced into an endless cycle of ever increasing debt.
Even more clearly, it shows us the need to adopt a health care financing system like other advanced countries where no one goes bankrupt because they get sick.
Rich Lague, Seattle
