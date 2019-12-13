As the editorial “Follow states’ lead in health-care reforms” [Dec. 6, Opinion] pointed out, congratulations are in order to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature for creating Cascade Care to broaden affordable medical coverage for all Washingtonians. But challenges remain.

There is a substantial shortfall between Medicare reimbursement, and actual hospital and medical-practice costs. This means either cost shifting or potential limitations of service, or both. Cascade Care tries to remedy this by paying higher than Medicare rates, but state Medicare and Medicaid recipients are still exposed to limitations of care.

Hopefully as the upcoming legislative session explores “how to level out the market” and eliminate this gap, legislators will investigate an all-payer rate system such as Maryland’s to standardize reimbursement and control inflationary pressure while ensuring equal access to all patients along with fair compensation for providers.

We already have an All-Payer Health Care Claims Database in Washington — the next step is to empower the state to standardize those rates to ensure equity and access.

Michael F. Mulroy, M.D., Bellevue