Abe Bergman nailed it: Primary care medicine is collapsing, and scant public attention is being paid to this fact [“Our fraying health care system is reaching a breaking point,” Jan. 2, Opinion]. Within the past two years, my husband and I have collectively lost four primary care physicians. Prior to that, we had had the same PCP for nearly 20 years. And in these past two years, I have lost two cardiologists to retirement.

Recently, I ended up opting for urgent care near my home because I could not get an appointment with my primary care provider and no alternative providers were available. Last summer, my cardiology clinic refused to see me promptly, despite new symptoms. The best they could offer was an appointment three months out. My cardiologist had retired a few weeks earlier, so I was designated a “new patient” — after 18 years at the clinic!

Whatever the reasons for reduced availability of care, the Hippocratic oath seems to be in jeopardy. My guess: This situation is due to a systemic administrative failure to place patient care as the top priority. Instead, profitability is the new mantra.

This situation will get worse before it gets better. It won’t get better until regulators understand the damage being done and take action.

Roberta Scholz, Edmonds