Re: “At least 175,000 UW Medicine patients could soon lose in-network coverage” [May 19, Local News]:

I won’t comment on what appears to be a game of chicken with patients and subscribers because I love my UW Medicine health care providers — the doctors, nurses, techs, schedulers, receptionists. Everyone. The whole team. They’re top-notch. Premera Blue Cross individual policies are very expensive, but they’re comprehensive.

Whatever is going on between UW Medicine and Premera, please figure it out. Show us your humanity, your decency. Prove to us that you care. Figure out a way to turn a profit and keep the trust of your patients and subscribers. What’s that worth to you?

Rosemary J. Coleman, Seattle