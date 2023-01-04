I am writing to second the Op-Ed written by Abe Bergman concerning our so-called health care “system” [“Our fraying health care system is reaching a breaking point,” Jan. 2, Opinion].

I am one of those primary care physicians who retired at age 66, partly because of pressure from a large medical institution to become more “productive.” I preferred spending time listening to my patients, making house calls, and seeing my own patients if they entered the hospital or a nursing facility.

The only logical solution to my mind, however, is a national single-payer system, divorced from profit-making and satisfying Wall Street investors.

Walter J. Alt, M.D., Lake Forest Park