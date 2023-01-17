As usual, Dr. Abe Bergman’s commentary on our broken health care system was absolutely on target [“Our fraying health care system is reaching a breaking point,” Jan. 2, Opinion].

Primary care doctors (general practitioners, pediatricians, general internists) are the crucial core of our delivery system and the foremost controllers of medical costs but are leaving the profession in droves. That trend won’t reverse until we remove control of health care from the powerful corporations whose goal is profit, not the compassionate care of people.

Robert C. Hauck, Shoreline, MD, FAAP