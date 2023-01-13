Re: “Health care: U.S. ‘system’ has failed” [Dec. 25, Northwest Voices]:

I am a registered nurse at a small community hospital working through this pandemic. I very much agree with a recent letter writer regarding our failed health care system. I also agree that our Medicaid reimbursements are not adequate for many hospitals to provide needed services to their communities.

The letter writer is correct, and the studies have all proven, that we can provide increased benefits for our state and country by moving to an expanded and improved Medicare for All health care system either at the federal or the state level, and save money.

How long will we continue to allow our health care dollars to enrich wealthy CEOs and to coerce our elected officials to further prop up such a failed health care system? In my career, the expansion of Medicare to all age groups has been on the table for the last 50 years. Our current system is crumbling in the aftermath of this pandemic. It doesn’t need more money funneled into it. It needs improved allocation of our resources and soon.

CEOs argue they deserve 18% raises, but are they truly essential? Enough is enough.

Kathryn Lewandowsky, BSN, RN, Arlington, Whole Washington board vice chair and One Payer States treasurer