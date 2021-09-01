Re: “Hospitals and insurers didn’t want you to see these prices. Here’s why.” [Aug. 29, Business]
For decades, Americans have been informed about the dismal cost/benefit ratio of our medical insurance system.
Polling shows Americans favor a single-payer system. It’s time our representatives listen. Our health system should provide transparent rates, incentivizing doctors to have healthy patients instead of making a percentage off of expensive drug treatments, testing and surgeries. Incentivize drug companies to make cures instead of maintenance drugs.
America has tried and failed at the experiment of insurance-based health care. This system gives patients the worst health outcomes and highest priced health care. America is an innovative country — time to innovate a new health care system without insurance companies.
Cindy Butler, Edmonds
