Re: “Hospitals and insurers didn’t want you to see these prices. Here’s why.” [Aug. 29, Business]

For decades, Americans have been informed about the dismal cost/benefit ratio of our medical insurance system.

Polling shows Americans favor a single-payer system. It’s time our representatives listen. Our health system should provide transparent rates, incentivizing doctors to have healthy patients instead of making a percentage off of expensive drug treatments, testing and surgeries. Incentivize drug companies to make cures instead of maintenance drugs.

America has tried and failed at the experiment of insurance-based health care. This system gives patients the worst health outcomes and highest priced health care. America is an innovative country — time to innovate a new health care system without insurance companies.

Cindy Butler, Edmonds