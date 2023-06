Re: “UW Medicine warns patients they may be billed for some MyChart messages” [June 22, Local News]:

When I read that UW Medicine will start billing patients for MyChart messages, my heart sank. My beloved profession and its patients have fallen victim to the fee-for-service marketplace. Doctors are now “providers” and medical care is provided as an a la carte menu.

They will now be charging for the bread and the water.

John Vassall, M.D., Seattle