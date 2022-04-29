Re: “Medicare Advantage plans often deny needed care, federal report finds” [April 27, Nation & World]:

The article fails to mention that the basic reason for inappropriate denials of service by private insurers is the profit motive.

Human services are best delivered by not-for-profit organizations dedicated to service rather than to stockholders or bottom-line watchers. Making health care providers jump through hoops with their patients often works to make the words “I give up” sound like the ring of a cash register.

This will not change as long as we continue to have fee-for-service health care.

Frank Mitchell, M.D., Seattle (retired)