Our physician shortage in Washington continues to grow. We ask ourselves in health care how to prevent these numbers, is it by having physicians working more shifts? Is it by paying doctors more to come work in Washington? Or could it be as simple as opening more slots in medical schools? If we added even more seats to the UW School of Medicine, and used state funding to cover the increase in needed funding, we would be on a better path for the future. Many, when thinking about types of doctors, think of cardiologists, neurologists, pediatricians. But what our state, let alone the whole country, really requires are more geriatric and palliative care physicians. Our population is aging with more people becoming elderly at the same time, leaving us with huge gaps to fill in the medical system, something Washington will need to watch for.

Katie McClatchey, Bothell