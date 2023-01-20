The Seattle Times has extensively covered the surging costs and staff shortages Washington hospitals face, and the threat to patients, hospitals and our state’s health care system if this is not addressed. One solution is passing licensure for Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants in Washington State.

CAAs are highly-trained advanced care providers and are already licensed in many other states.

Their position was originally created to address a shortage of qualified anesthesia professionals in the 1960s. Today there are more than 3,000 CAAs nationwide, growing by 10% each year.

Licensing CAAs would help both rural hospitals and Washington’s major regional centers fully staff operating rooms and serve more patients.

It would also create a more localized workforce.

Passing licensure for CAAs in Washington would help decrease the dependency on travel nurses. It would especially reduce costs in anesthesia provision, and encourage state hospitals to employ more CAAs and CRNAs who live in-state.

Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants licensure in Washington would make a tangible difference for both patients and hospitals. The Washington State Department of Health agrees, recommending licensure for CAAs after an extensive Sunrise Review in 2021.

CAAs are qualified, local and ready to provide their empathetic care in Washington.

Lewis Potyondy, M.D., Board Certified Anesthesiologist, Federal Way