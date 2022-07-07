Re: “Even in liberal WA, the Catholic Church has too much influence on abortion access” [July 4, Local News]:

Naomi Ishisaka’s column is spot on.

Health care providers are morally obligated to fully explain to patients all alternatives to care. The limitations on birth control, abortion and death with dignity in Catholic owned and managed health care facilities severely constrain providers and put them in a moral quandary.

As has been abundantly shown through the sexual abuse scandals rocking the church and religious opposition to condom distribution to prevent the spread of HIV, religions have no claim over a moral high ground.

Given that the vast majority of health care is paid directly by public funds through Medicare and Medicaid, and indirectly by tax subsidized insurance, all licensed health care facilities should be required to offer a full range of health care options, including reproductive needs and death with dignity. Gov. Jay Inslee should charge the Department of Health, which licenses facilities, and the Quality Assurance Commission, which licenses providers, to make a full explanation of alternative medical care options and unfettered access for patients a condition of licensure.

For religiously affiliated institutions, one solution would be to require affiliation with a health care facility and providers that can provide ready and easy access to these services.

Scott Barnhart, M.D., MPH, Seattle