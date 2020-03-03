Sunday, I flew from Toronto to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via Air Canada. One goes through passport control in Toronto so that it is not necessary when arriving in Seattle.

The U.S. operation was understaffed, so there was a huge line of several hundred people and a wait of around 45 minutes in the line. It was arranged in a “chicane,” with the line snaking back and forth about 10 times. I was placed in proximity to about 60 other people in line as we snaked back and forth and passed each other. A few people were coughing and sneezing. It was an ideal arrangement for spreading the coronavirus with maximum efficiency.

I strongly recommend that U.S. Customs and Border Protection rethink its practices of arranging the length of time and configuration that an individual waits in line. There are other configurations, admittedly requiring more space, that would minimize one’s exposure while waiting in line.

Also, with more agents the wait could be much shorter.

John G. Cramer, Seattle