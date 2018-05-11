Do you remember when Boeing extorted big tax breaks by threatening to move jobs elsewhere? It got its breaks then moved the jobs anyway.

So now Amazon is playing the same game with HQ2 and the dreaded head tax.

It can obviously afford to build an extravagance like Jeff Bezos’ “Spheres.” It can just as obviously afford to dedicate some insignificant portion of its profits to caring for those who have lost their jobs — especially when many of those people have been displaced by the very automation Amazon sells.

Bezos is currently the richest man in the world.

How much more tax are you, personally, willing to pay to give the poor guy a break?

Howard Hance, Snohomish