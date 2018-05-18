Congratulations to the Seattle City Council for finally killing the goose that lays golden eggs.

We have been so fortunate to have been home to such visionaries as Bill Gates, Paul Allen, Howard Schultz and Jeff Bezos. Not only have they brought great prosperity to our region, each one raised the bar of what a socially responsible business should look like, not to mention their individual philanthropic work.

Someday, the aforementioned titans will be in the rearview mirror of modern business, just like the Carnegies, Mellons and Rockefellers of old. The effects of this continual taxation will be felt in the years to come.

The question is not who the new entrepreneurs will be, but where will they choose to start up their new businesses.

Eric Kormondy, Seattle