Re: “Grieving WA family pushing for bills that would toughen penalties for hazing” [Jan. 25, Local News]:

Legislation for the prevention of physical hazing that occurs in university organizations needs to be established. Of equal importance is the prevention of mental hazing, which at its worst can lead to the suicide of university students. All participants in any university organization need to be treated equally and shown respect. Requiring new members to perform lowly tasks or submit to verbal abuse since they are “rookies” is also hazing.

The Delta Upsilon International Fraternity’s Loss Prevention policy defines mental hazing as causing an individual or group of individuals to “endure brutality of a mental nature, including but not limited to activity adversely affecting the mental health or dignity of the individual, sleep deprivation, exclusion from social contact or conduct that could result in extreme embarrassment or endure threats of such conduct that results in mental or physical harm.”

I am a strong proponent of hazing legislation and would advocate for the inclusion of mental hazing, as well as criminal penalties for individuals who perpetuate the acts.

Jeff Waymack, Seattle, chapter adviser, Oregon State Chapter, Delta Upsilon Fraternity