There is absolutely no justification whatsoever for the attacks by Hamas militants against Israeli civilians. Let us be clear: It is the militant group Hamas that has bombed, killed and kidnapped. Let us not blame the Palestinian civilians of Gaza or take revenge against them.

For decades Western nations have turned a blind eye to the fact that Palestinians have become prisoners on their own land. I remember the anguished tone in a remark made by one of the prisoners with whom I spoke in the Ansar III prison camp for Palestinians in the Negev: “Why must we, the Palestinians, be made to suffer for the crimes of the Nazis?”

The attacks by Hamas cannot be justified. They must be condemned. Israel’s existence must be guaranteed by the global community of nations. But let the global community also understand the depth of the hopelessness that characterizes the young people of Gaza and the West Bank who have been waiting in vain for the opportunity to live a life of dignity and promise.

Paul Wee, Lacey