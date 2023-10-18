After reading the headline of the article “Hamas-Israel war adds to boom in global arms sales” [Oct. 18, A1], I was compelled to write.

All of us need to come together and shout out that arms makers and dealers are not friends of humankind. They have a singular purpose, making money from people’s deaths. They do not profit unless there is conflict, and these death-dealers do not seem to care who is dying.

Unfortunately, it will not stop until we wake up from our ego-dominated thinking and embrace the fact that all life on Earth belongs to the same family. We are not separate, we are one. Arms dealers and climate change are currently racing to see who can kill the most of us the fastest. Either way we lose.

Ben Hertel, Port Angeles