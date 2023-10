If you poke a bees’ nest, should you not expect to be engulfed by a swarm of furious bees?

While I am horrified at the brutal violence Hamas fighters displayed against innocent Israeli civilians, what astounds me is Hamas’ willingness to subject the Palestinian civilians to Israeli reprisals, knowing that these were bound to be ferocious. Do they not care about their own people?

I pity the people on both sides.

Anson Laytner, Seattle