I am tired of watching people die from rampant gun violence in this country. Beyond mass shootings, which continue to devastate with every tragic event, I am deeply concerned about everyday gun violence in my local community — homicides, violent crimes.

We have to act. From sensible gun policies that we know work, like universal background checks, to funding mental health and violent crime deterrence programs to more extreme measures such as a constitutional amendment that would redefine the gun “rights” culture, I am all for it! All I know is that doing nothing is not the answer.

Amanda Chandler, Federal Way