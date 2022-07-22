Re: “Gun violence: The death of a myth” [July 15, Northwest Voices]:

This excellent letter warrants expansion. The Uvalde massacre is an outlier wherein nearly 400 “good guys” with guns failed to respond according to training and protocol. In comparison, the Indiana mall shooting last week showed what happens when the good guy responds as fast as he can: four dead (including the shooter) and two injured.

The myth dies here, too, to be replaced with a more realistic statement: “A good guy with a gun might stop a bad guy with a gun, but almost always only after the bad guy has assaulted or killed others.” Simply put, the “good guy” myth fails because it accepts casualties as inevitable. That will never be good enough to justify the availability of powerful firearms capable of killing dozens before the “good guys” can even react.

We need to do what other nations have done to reduce gun violence, and that is proactively limit the availability of guns to a safe and sensible minimum. Interested readers can learn more about gun myths in the book, “ ‘Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People’: And Other Myths About Guns and Gun Control,” by Dennis A. Henigan.

Ed Leach, Seattle