David Horsey’s “The Gun Runner” cartoon is a succinct summary of the tragic absurdity of America’s gun problem [July 9, Opinion].

The gun lobby’s fearmongering, its relentless promotion of a “guns everywhere” agenda and its obstruction of all attempts to limit access to firearms have brought us to this point. And now we’re all living with the deadly consequences.

Other rich countries have looked at the problem and decided that guns are just too dangerous to be commonly available to civilians. The huge differences between their gun violence statistics and ours show clearly that they made the right decision.

Ian Taylor, Renton