Re: “Hate breeds more hate” [Sept. 1, Opinion]:

I agree 100% with cartoonist David Horsey’s diagnosis of hatred and unbending commitment to gun rights that fuel mass shootings.

Assault rifles, by definition, are not weapons used for self-defense or hunting, the justifications often used to promote gun rights. They should be banned.

On the other hand, blaming all the world’s ills on white supremacy and/or toxic masculinity is not going to reduce hatred.

Keith Lee, Ferndale