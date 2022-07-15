The U.S. Constitution’s principles: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquillity, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The Second Amendment: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Today, Second Amendment interpretation undermines constitutional principles. It grants ignoble license to stoke hate, fear, death and destruction, and aligns countless citizens, and elected and appointed officials at every level.

It’s time to face facts: For all intents and purposes, guns kill. Hunting aside, there is a propensity for accruing and carrying guns. Concentrating on the interpretation of gun-ownership rights is destroying the high moral principles of our Constitution, “ … a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquillity, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare …”

Are we witnessing annihilation of the right of “we the people” to live in peace?

Barbara A. Toren, Bonney Lake