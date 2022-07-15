Re: “Uvalde’s new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school” [July 12, Nation]:

﻿Why are news outlets sanitizing the Uvalde video? Maybe hearing distressed screams of children being gunned down, while local police waited more than an hour to act in any meaningful way, might actually get our legislators to act in a meaningful way on reasonable gun laws/licensing/background checks.

Maybe if the public was horrified and haunted by hearing the screams of children actually dying in a school at the hands of an 18-year-old, we, the public, wouldn’t wait to act in any meaningful way to ensure this never happens in one of our schools again.

Instead, we can look at our screens and demand accountability of the officers, but blindly overlook our own accountability to act in any meaningful way, after every other school shooting ever.

Oh, well. Maybe next time.

Shannon Crowley, Seattle (Kindergarten teacher)