For the first time in years, we skipped the evening news tonight. We didn’t want to watch one more story about a mass shooting. We didn’t want to see images of grieving families, shocked public officials, people saying, “This couldn’t happen here.” This happens everywhere in the U.S. Instead of being fixated by news accounts as if we are passing an accident scene, or taking flowers to the site to honor the dead, people need to wake up and do their part to effect change. This means reading up on the issues, and getting to the polls to vote for sensible gun laws. An educated citizenry is a lot more powerful than an armed one, and it’s our choice as to which path we take.

Brian Giddens, Seattle