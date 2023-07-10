Re: “Fatal Belltown shooting draws focus on Seattle’s illegal market for stolen guns” [July 5, Local News]:

The danger of firearms in the house, and in particular unsecured firearms, came forth in the article regarding stolen guns used in crimes.

Since losing a 15-year-old cousin to suicide, I have been opposed to keeping firearms in the home. All families are not made safe if guns in a home can be used in a suicide or stolen and used in a crime.

If you must have guns, secure them properly.

Richard Hudson, Lake Forest Park