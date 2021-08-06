Re: “We all can do more to stop gun violence” [July 31, Opinion]:
As a grandmother, I, too, agree with Margaret Heldring on gun violence, especially her comments regarding rights and responsibilities.
If you drive a car you have to be licensed (and pass a driver’s test). You should be insured whether you own the car you are driving or not. The same should be true for gun possession or usage — tested, licensed and insured.
In addition, we could try buyback again, provided the weapons are to be destroyed and not resold.
Gail F. Bjorkman, Redmond
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.