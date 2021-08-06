Re: “We all can do more to stop gun violence” [July 31, Opinion]:

As a grandmother, I, too, agree with Margaret Heldring on gun violence, especially her comments regarding rights and responsibilities.

If you drive a car you have to be licensed (and pass a driver’s test). You should be insured whether you own the car you are driving or not. The same should be true for gun possession or usage — tested, licensed and insured.

In addition, we could try buyback again, provided the weapons are to be destroyed and not resold.

Gail F. Bjorkman, Redmond