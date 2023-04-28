The National Rifle Association (NRA) has in the past called for federal funding of armed guards in all schools in the United States. Similarly, in a recent debate in the state Legislature regarding a ban on the manufacture and sale of semiautomatic weapons, a Republican suggested schools could be retrofitted to make them harder targets for mass killings of children.

These may have merit. However, both represent huge new demands for fiscal resources. A solution would seem to be readily available: Require the firearms industry to pay for these increased costs through taxes specifically on that industry. Companies impacted by these taxes would be free to absorb the costs, or pass them onto their customers. Such taxes should also pay for the cost of police response to mass casualty events, grief counseling for survivors, compensation for families of people killed by gun violence and other related costs.

The NRA, the firearms industry and gun enthusiasts remind us repeatedly of the sanctity of the Second Amendment. However, nothing in there requires that the majority of Americans, who do not own guns, be burdened by the costs of gun violence in America.

Steve Oien, Sammamish