On Sunday, Oct. 2, Washington CeaseFire held our yearly 5K run/walk at Seattle’s Green Lake Park. We followed the 5K event with our annual Day of Remembrance event, where the community plants daffodil bulbs to commemorate victims of gun violence.

The weather was perfect, the setting beautiful and the turnout for our event was fantastic. Most other local gun-violence prevention organizations were present, as well. As they circumnavigated the lake, our 5K participants, as well as many other walkers and runners, were educated on gun violence facts and statistics by reading the many signs we had temporarily installed along the pathway. The only thing missing, on such a beautiful and important day, was quite frankly … you!

Despite invitations sent to The Seattle Times and other press organizations, our event had essentially no media coverage. While news organizations are quick to cover the almost daily shootings that occur in our neighborhoods, you do a disservice to our community by not giving visibility to the grassroots movement comprising thousands of people who have had enough of gun violence and want to do something about it.

Larry Wechsler, Edmonds, president, Washington CeaseFire