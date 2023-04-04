Re: “Six fatally shot in attack at private elementary school” [March 28, A1]:

The Associated Press photo of the child crying on the bus after the school shooting in Nashville, reprinted by The Seattle Times, is heartbreaking. The terror in her eyes and in her soul should strike at the heart of everyone of us. “Thoughts and prayers” don’t cut it.

How many more children’s lives will be sacrificed on the altar of allegiance to the NRA before our nation rises up, says “no more!” and removes from political office those who advocate against any gun control?

Sister Liz Tiernan, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Burien