The AP story on businesses that continue to sell military-style assault rifles [“Specialty outdoors stores keep selling assault weapons, quietly,” Business, March 14] is alarming.

Unfortunately, the NRA, businesses and members of Congress will not put controls on buying guns until they realize that they too are complicit in the murders of school children because they refuse to do anything!

The Second Amendment does not identify any type of gun, it just says for “a well regulated militia.” And we have that.

Elizabeth M. Williams, Seahurst