Addressing the important topic of gun violence in “Untangling America from gun violence” [Jan. 29, Opinion], Drs. Frederick P. Rivara and Laura Prater of the Firearm Injury Policy and Research Program of the Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center identify some specific strategies aimed at incident reduction.

We would like to add to their analysis our belief that we cannot disentangle ourselves from the toxic scourge of gun violence if we do not first identify the role that “othering” based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity and other forms of bias have played in today’s numbing normalization of gun violence, including the now seemingly commonplace plague of mass shootings.

Only by facing all the deeply rooted causes of gun violence can we take the steps necessary to untangle and dismantle them.

Kenneth M. Jaffe, MD, MS, and Ada Shen-Jaffe, JD, MS, Seattle