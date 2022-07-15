Once again, a community is devastated by a mass shooting. More than 300 events have happened this year. Death by guns is now the leading cause of death among American children.

We must reduce gun violence through enacting effective regulation of gun sales. Offer incentives such as gun buyback programs. Ban military style weapons. Require background checks, safe storage, red-flag laws. Restrict or ban gun advertisements. Require training. Require a permit, renewable annually. Teachers must submit to a background check annually to teach. Why shouldn’t gun purchasers be required to do the same?

Sadly, as an educator, more than one of my students has committed suicide. Access to an unsecured gun at home was a factor. Brain research tells us that the frontal lobe of the adolescent brain, which regulates impulsivity, is not fully developed until age 25. Raise the age to purchase guns to 25.

Our Constitution grants the right to “bear arms” and references “a well-regulated militia.” It is high time we defined what these terms mean in 2022, not 1791. I demand action from our legislators to extinguish gun violence from our culture. If we do not, you, your family or your friends may be next.

Nancy Kelley Sheng, Bellingham