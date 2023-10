Re: “WA state senator arrested in Hong Kong” [Oct. 13, Local News]:

I’m sure Washington State Sen. Jeff Wilson considers himself a responsible gun owner. I’m not sure that is true. He was going on a five-week personal vacation to Southeast Asia and had no idea where his gun was. It was not in a secure safe box but instead in his carry-on bag.

So many gun owners say they are responsible, but time and time again they prove in fact they are not.

Julie Jensen, Shoreline