Re: “NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings” [April 13, Nation & World]:

How disappointing and demoralizing to read that the National Rifle Association, its CEO, Wayne LaPierre, and its supporters are still out there advocating for ever more firearms while we see almost daily news stories in which presumably “good guys with guns” are shooting the wrong people. At the convention, former President Donald Trump even pledged to create a new tax credit to reimburse teachers “for the full cost of a concealed-carry firearm.”

We need to slam the door on opportunists who play to people’s fears. More guns is no solution. And no civilian needs a weapon of war.

Kevin Henderson, Seattle