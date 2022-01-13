Re: “Ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons” [Jan. 4, Opinion]:

Our Washington state Legislature convened Monday. Its agenda includes a ban on high-capacity magazines. This has come before the legislature for several years and consistently failed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 45,000 people died from gun violence in 2020, a 15% increase from 2019. Even higher numbers will be reported for 2021. In light of the rise of gun violence of all types, can this not be the session where we finally take critical steps to promote gun safety and protect our children and communities?

We urge no more delays.

Margaret Heldring, Seattle, past chair, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence