If Congress can:

• Ban transgender women from school sports, why can’t it ban assault rifles from our schools and streets?

• Save us from asteroid collisions, why can’t it stop the NRA and the gun industry from flooding Mexico with an endless supply of firearms?

• Condone influence money and “gifts” for Supreme Court justices, why can’t it disarm our own gangs and paranoiacs?

Time to do your job, Congress.

Time to clean up our state, Legislature (well done!)

Time to foster safe communities, county and city councils.

Time to use our right to vote and speak up, fellow citizens.

Peter Messinger, Snohomish