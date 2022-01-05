As a former active-duty Marine, I totally agree with the editorial “Ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons” [Jan. 3, Opinion]. In fact, I think only muskets should be OK for home defense. After all, that is what the army and citizenry had when the Second Amendment was written.

The U.S. should initiate what Israel does for nonmilitary citizens: An annual renewal license for the individual and weapon, and a special weapons instruction license that, in the past, had to be renewed every two years.

Ira Kaye, Bellevue