How many more innocent children must be slaughtered by gun violence in this country before we act? I just had breakfast with my two elementary-school age children. When I kiss them goodbye today at drop off, I hope it’s not for the last time — unlike the parents of elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas.

This country‘s gun policy is an abomination. Our gun policy and culture is despicable, disgraceful and immoral. How many times have the constituents of Washington said that something should change? Gov. Inslee has the power to make a big difference, and I hope this time he uses it.

Otherwise, I guess we will all just watch the news as hundreds more people die from gun violence in the coming weeks. The statistics are outrageous. Our elected officials’ action should be now.

Caryl Feldacker, Seattle