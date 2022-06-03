Re: “After Uvalde, a solution will come from listening, not screaming” [June 1, Opinion]. Syndicated columnist Cynthia Allen’s approach is different. She bases her position on the unproven assumption that limiting access to firearms isn’t a viable solution.

The Australians limited the access to firearms after several mass shootings — we only need the political will to do the same, since most of the public is already supporting stricter gun laws. I agree shouting is not the solution; however, being clear to point to all politicians who defend the status quo (“now is not the time ….,” “thoughts and prayers”) and expose them that they have blood at their hands is clearly a valid strategy. Interestingly, Ms. Allen does not indicate to whom we should listen.

Joachim Veith, Kirkland, MD