The syndicated column by Cynthia Allen offered nothing new on the question of guns and gun control, and at best might be characterized as naïve. She suggests we listen rather than scream, have robust debates and serious and sober discussions. Does she really think that has not been ongoing in this country?

At least among people who actually want to address the problem of guns and mass shootings? And does she really think John Cornyn, who has an A+ rating by the NRA, will risk his Senate seat to take on the problem. She could have pointed to a single Republican in Congress who is willing to have a serious discussion of the issue — if there was one.

Instead, she parrots talking points of the far right: It’s those darn liberals who supported COVID-19 restrictions (and fatherless families) that led to an increase in gun purchases and a decline in faith in the government. It seems to me that Ms. Allen is the one who is not listening.

America knows the answers to its gun problem. But as long as one political party refuses to have serious and sober discussions, we’ll stay stuck in the world of mass murder.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle