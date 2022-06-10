In Matthew Yglesias’ “The flaw in the progressive stance on guns” [June 5, Opinion], he suggests that liberals want to take away all guns, thereby fulfilling the maxim that if guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.

The column has little more to say, certainly not providing a solution to the real problem of what has become an American phenomenon. Avoiding that the majority of Americans are willing to have limitations on gun type, age restrictions and strict background checks, he brings up one dubious instance in Buffalo to back his theory that the best approach is to do nothing.

It looks like the people will have to bring their own initiatives to the ballot to make actual progress while their “leaders” sit on their hands, while accepting more National Rifle Association donations.

Steve Grappo, Seattle