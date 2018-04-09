I would like to thank Mark Quinn on his “My Take” essay regarding gun control, the National Rifle Asssociation and for making it known that every gun owner isn’t a threat to common sense.

We need more people like him to stand up to the NRA and its supporters to help make major changes in gun laws a more likely scenario. I hunted with my father as a young boy but gave it up as I grew older because I didn’t care for killing things.

But I still appreciate the values true sportsmen adhere to and Mr. Quinn is to be admired for keeping those values alive and for the courage to stand up to the NRA, people who hide behind the Second Amendment and a broken political system unwilling to do the right things to deter gun violence.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island